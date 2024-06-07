Buck: Trump’s Rhetoric Meant to Embolden Base, He Doesn’t Follow Through

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump used harsh rhetoric to embolden his base, but in many cases, he “says one thing and does another.”

Host Kate Bolduan said, “What I’m hearing from Donald Trump, I want to play for you one example of what he’s talking about in terms of targeting political opponents here he is speaking with Hannity just this week.”

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, Trump said, “What’s happened to me has never happened in this country before, and it has to stop. When this election is over based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them and it’s easy because it’s Joe Biden.”

Buck said, “Well, my reaction is that Donald Trump says one thing and does another. In some cases, that’s fortunate. He said he wanted to lock Hillary Clinton up when he was running in 2016, he became president in 2017 and never appointed the special counsel, never directed the FBI to re-investigate the case.”

He added, “So I think that his rhetoric is meant to embolden his base, maybe, or energize voters, but hopefully, again, the people around Donald Trump will act in a responsible way and recognize that we don’t have retribution in this country for political opponents.”

