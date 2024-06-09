Sen. Cotton: Biden Catering to ‘Pro-Hamas Wing of the Democratic Party Instead of Backing Israel’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden was catering to the “pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party instead of backing Israel.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “The president gave an interview to Time Magazine a few days ago, and he was asked this, ‘Some in Israel have suggested that Netanyahu is prolonging the war for his own political self-preservation. Do you believe that?’ President Biden responded, ‘I’m not going to comment on that, but then added that there’s every reason for people to draw that conclusion.’ What do you make of that response from him about our ally in the region? What do you say to critics who say that is exactly what Netanyahu is doing?”

Cotton said, “Well, this is just another slander by Joe Biden against Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government at large. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies are very popular. There is a war cabinet that is signing off on missions like you saw yesterday. At every turn, Joe Biden has tried to limit Israel’s freedom of action their ability to defend themselves and to put more pressure on Israel, not pressure on Hamas and its patrons in the Middle East. Just look at what happened yesterday outside the White House. You have anti-American, pro-Hamas lunatics defacing and desecrating the statues of our great veterans, which is a plain violation of federal law. But Joe Biden’s government allowed it to happen. I bet we’re not going to see any arrests or prosecutions for violating that law. I’ll introduce legislation this week that imposes stiffer penalties so we can lock these lunatics up.”

He added, “Joe Biden thinks that these pro-Hamas anti-American lunatics should be guiding American policy towards Israel. What we should be doing is backing Israel to the hilt, and if we had done that since the October 7 attacks, this war would probably already be over, hostages would be freed, and there’d be less civilian casualties and suffering in Gaza. But Joe Biden is instead catering to the small pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party instead of backing Israel.”

