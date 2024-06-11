Dem Rep. Raskin: Forthcoming Legislation Will Force SCOTUS Be Subject to $50 Gift Ban

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that he and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have legislation to apply a $50 gift ban for Supreme Court justices.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Congressman Raskin and myself will be introducing forthcoming legislation to even have the Supreme Court be subject to the same $50 gift rule that he and I are subject to, as everyone else who are members of Congress.”

Raskin said, “Congress has a ban on outside employment and as AOC was saying, we have a $50 gift ban, so none of us goes anywhere near doing that.”

He continued, “Under what circumstance would a Supreme Court Justice be accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars or millions of dollars in foreign travel, paid tuition for family members or a recreational vehicle?”

Raskin added, “It is outlandish for us to contemplate. It is like the normal business as usual at the Supreme Court that they are collecting millions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of dollars from their so-called friends. We need to clean that up. We said we will start with something simple that the whole country will be able to understand immediately and intuitively. We want a $50 gift ban. They make $300,000 a year, pay for your own lunch and pay for your own vacation.”

