Deutsch: Trump’s Hand on the Nuclear Button ‘Not OK’ — ‘End the World Stuff’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Monday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump in charge of the United States nuclear arsenal was “not OK.”

Suggesting a Biden-Harris campaign ad, Deutsch said, “The ad is simple. You put on the graphic, fit with Joe Biden at the State of the Union. Then you show Trump, unfit. You make each one of Trump’s funny, and you go, ‘It’s all fun and games until it comes to nuclear weapons.’ Anything you’ve been seeing that you may not think is disqualifying, contrast it with Biden.”

He continued, “You have to bring it up. This guy might be a little old, but his hand on the button is okay. This guy’s hand on the button is not okay. I would bring it back to end the world stuff.”

Deutsch added, “The campaign has said loud and clear they want to make this about contrast. You have to do that. In the end, and I’ve said this in different forms, Trump, we all know how scary and dangerous that is. You have to scare people if they’re on the fence. We’re talking about 700,000 voters out of 330 million, the true voters in play. It’s a gut decision. They’ve had eight years of facts on both sides. You want to get them in that booth where it’s just, ‘You know, I may not be with Biden, but I can’t go there. I worry about my grandchildren.'”

