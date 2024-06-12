Noem: ‘The Left Will Use Fear to Control People’

On Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) reacted to left-leaning media personalities who are concerned about their personal freedom if former President Donald Trump is elected in November.

The South Dakota governor scoffed at the claim from the likes of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and others and warned the left was using “fear” to control people.

“OK, I don’t even think that Donald Trump even knows really who Rachel Maddow is, number one,” host Sean Hannity said. “Number two, AOC in jail, camps — I mean, have they just lost their mind out of fear that Biden’s campaign is floundering?”

“[I]t’s crazy talk,” Noem replied. I mean, these ladies are insane with the things that they are saying, and it proves once again that the left will use fear to control people. They will use fear to promote their agenda. Donald Trump has been very clear that his only revenge that he will get on November 5th is America’s success. All he wants is America to be great again, and to be successful and people have more money in their pockets, and families to be able to afford their groceries and fill their cars with gas. So he’s been very clear that he just wants America to be all that it’s ever been on its greatest days.”

“And for them to say that kind of stuff is so completely irresponsible that I hope that every single American gets the chance to hear them say that because they know for a fact that it’s not true, and they’re saying it just to scare them and they’re saying it to control them,” she added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor