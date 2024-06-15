Former Dem Donor Helberg Now Backing Trump: ‘It’s Time to Make a Change’

Former Democrat donor Jacob Helberg said Saturday on Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” that “it’s time to make a change” from President Joe Biden’s “radical progressive” governing to former President Donald Trump.

Bartiromo said, “Deep blue turning red as the tide turns. Trump in Silicon Valley, members of California’s starkly liberal technology community turning out to support the from the prison the massive fundraiser last week in the Trump campaign, raking in $12 million at the event. Jacob Helberg was there.”

She asked, “You were once a prominent Democrat donor and gave to Biden in his last presidential campaign, but you were there this week supporting President Trump. What happened?”

Helberg said, “Part of what we have seen over the last four years I came from a one-party state and like a lot of people in California and in Silicon Valley, I saw the Democratic Party get hijacked by the Squad and woke theology. President Biden campaigned as a moderate and ultimately has governed as a radical progressive. He has spent all of his time catering to his base, and ultimately, he is now completely out of step with where the rest of the country is.”

