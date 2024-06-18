CNN’s Sidner: ‘The Economy Is Doing Well, by All Measures’ Even Though ‘Prices Are High’, GOP Not Giving Biden Credit

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Sara Sidner stated that “the economy is doing well, by all measures.” Even though “the prices are high” and said that some Republicans haven’t been giving credit to President Joe Biden for improvements to roads and bridges under the infrastructure law.

While speaking with Biden Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu, Sidner said, “Look, the economy is doing well, by all measures. Yes, the prices are high. There was also the infrastructure bill that was pushed through that some Republicans in their states have been touting, not giving the credit, of course, to Joe Biden, but telling their citizens that this is a great thing, look at the roads, look at the bridges, we’re doing things. But the messaging doesn’t seem to be hitting voters. Why do you think that is? And how do you think that needs to change?”

Landrieu responded that people will see the improvements in infrastructure and already see some of them in addition to the work to repair collapses and stated that the American economy is strong compared to other countries and President Biden has a strong record on the economy that they’ll tout.

