Joy Reid: Dems, Hispanics Supporting Mass Deportation Because Polls Cast People in U.S. Illegally as in the U.S. Illegally

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that support for mass deportations among Democrats and Hispanics is because the polling “casts these people” as in the country illegally.

Reid said, “[T]here is this thing that’s happening in the conversation on immigration on the ground level, which is that polling — and we don’t know how reliable it is, and how it’s worded, and I guess it depends — that you seem to see more even Democrats or at least a third of Democrats and even Latinos, in some cases, in favor of mass deportation. It’s — I guess it’s a question of people’s fear of, I guess, employment competition or fear of a disorderly process that they didn’t have to go through, and they feel like I went through the orderly process. What do you think is behind that?”

Jayapal responded, “First of all, I think the polls are all over the place.” Which Reid agreed with.

Jayapal continued, “There was just a poll recently — a lot of it depends on how you word it. If you say, do you want disorder at the border or do you want people to just come in across the border? –”

Reid then cut in to respond, “To your point, not to cut you, but let me read this to you. So, this is the poll in favor of mass deportations. This was the question, it was, ‘Would you favor or oppose the U.S. government starting a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally?’ And so, it’s like it casts these people, but these are folks that working in the meatpacking plants.”

