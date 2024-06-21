Van Jones: Biden Has ‘Big Challenge’ in Debate That He’s President, So He’s Not Used to Being Attacked

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones stated that President Joe Biden will face a “big challenge” during his debate with 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump because “When you have a full-time job as demanding as the presidency, and then have to turn on a dime and spend an hour-and-a-half arguing with somebody who has no responsibilities, that is a tough mental turn for anybody,” and it’s “unusual” for an incumbent President to deal with someone just going after them.

Jones said Biden “is sharp on policy. The big challenge that any sitting President has, and remember, Obama had that problem in 2012, when you’re President, you have a pretty big job every day. You have a lot to do. You have a lot to manage. And most of the people you’re talking to are people who are reporting to you. It’s unusual, when you’re President, if somebody just comes and just punch[es] you in the head. And so, remember the first Romney-Obama debate in Colorado. … He wasn’t really Obama. He was this guy who had been in the Oval Office for four years and Romney cleaned his clock. Now, Obama came back the next time and set the record straight. … When you have a full-time job as demanding as the presidency, and then have to turn on a dime and spend an hour-and-a-half arguing with somebody who has no responsibilities, that is a tough mental turn for anybody, even a young guy like Obama. So, we’re going to see.”

