Hochul: Trump Stacked SCOTUS with People ‘Hostile to Women’s Rights’

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) claimed Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump stacked the Supreme Court with people who are “hostile to women’s rights.”

Hochul said, “One out of three American women live with an abortion ban. That is directly correlated to Donald Trump’s promise, one of the few promises he kept was the overturned Roe v. Wade. As a result we have women that are suffering that are driving hundreds of miles for an abortion that are an emergency or been denied health care when their own lives are on the line. That’s what we have now. So President Biden should remind everybody who did this to American women.”

She added, “I think Donald Trump all he can say about as abortions, I took away the woman’s right to choose that is, that is his talking point. He can’t go anywhere else. I stack the Supreme Court with people I knew were hostile to women’s rights that my mother’s this generation fought for that or not there for my daughter’s generation. I want them back for my granddaughters generation. So that Biden doesn’t have to say a lot about it because everybody knows who stole that, right from American women. That’s part of his agenda, talking about how we protect women’s rights. But there’s a lot of other family issues as well.”

