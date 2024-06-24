Kamala Harris: Trump Is ‘Insulting’ to Black Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump has been “insulting” to black voters.

Mika Brzezinski said, “Donald Trump says he connects with black voters, now especially, because of his felony conviction.”

At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump said, “I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.”

Brzezinski said, “He also says he is not a racist because he has a lot of black friends. Your thoughts?”

Harris said, “Well on the first point connected to the second point it’s insulting for a number of reasons, including he has reduced a whole population of people down to a sum total of what is in his mind who they are. And he’s wrong.”

