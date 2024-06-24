Whoopi Goldberg: CNN Cutting Trump Spox Mid-Interview ‘Was So Good’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that it was “so good” when CNN host Kasie Hunt cut off an interview with Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump when she began discussing the debate anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

After playing the moment, Goldberg said, “That was so good. It was so good. In a statement afterwards, this young lady claimed her, ‘On-air snub proves that you-know-who will not be treated fairly in the upcoming debate.’ Now do you think this is going to make people doubt whether CNN can stay objective or is this more the same?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Kudos to Kasie Hunt who is a friend and colleague for me and Ana at CNN, for getting it back on the rails, but to me it underscored a stunning lack of message discipline. You are a campaign spokesperson. You should be there to talk about what’s Donald Trump’s proactive agenda for the American people? How does he want to build the middle class or secure the border? But she can’t. It’s grievance. It’s rage. It’s retribution. It’s the same thing that he suffers from. And honestly, this may be hard for us to believe there are undecided voters who watch CNN. These are people who are going to determine this election. You’re not winning any of them over by going after one of their most popular anchors repeatedly and not focusing on what matters to the American people.”

