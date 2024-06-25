Missouri AG: New York’s Trump Prosecution ‘Depriving’ Voters Access to a Presidential Candidate

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discussed his lawsuit against the State of New York for what he deemed “unconstitutional lawfare” regarding its prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Bailey said that New York State’s action deprived Missouri’s citizens of access to a presidential candidate.

“Missouri has a sovereign interest in participating in a presidential national election on equal footing with other states and yet, what’s going on here is a rogue prosecutor and judicial system in one state has taken a presidential candidate off the campaign trail, tethered him to a courtroom, potentially sentencing him to prison or other onerous conditions that will remove him from this campaign, and has silenced him with an unconstitutional gag order,” Bailey explained. “That’s depriving Missourians and all voters of access to a presidential candidate. That’s not the way this system works. We can’t allow a rogue prosecutor in New York to essentially undermine the integrity of our election.”

“So I’m fighting for Missouri’s sovereignty,” he continued. “Missourians voters’ ability to hear from and access a presidential candidate, and the United States Supreme Court has a method in place to resolve these disputes. It’s in Article 3 Section 2 of the United States Constitution. Disputes between states are adjudicated as a matter of original jurisdiction at the United States Supreme Court. Right now, Missouri has a big problem with New York.”

