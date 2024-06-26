Biden Co-Chair: People Prefer Trump’s Term to Biden’s Because ‘People Have Amnesia’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) responded to polling showing that more people think 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump did a better job during his time in office than President Joe Biden has by stating that she believes “that people have amnesia.”

After Escobar said it’s important for people to recall where things were four years ago under the Trump administration with how things are under the Biden administration and that Biden can both tout his economic accomplishments and say there’s more work to do on the economy and he wants to finish the job in a second term, host Manu Raju asked, “But why do you think — I mean, more voters think that Trump did a better job in office than Biden. Does that concern you?”

Escobar answered, “It does. I do think that people have amnesia. And, as I’ve been talking to communities across the country for the campaign, especially Latino communities, I have reminded them about what we experienced for four years under Trump, what Trump left the current President, President Biden, with, but also what he’s promising to do, which will raise their costs.”

