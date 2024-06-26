MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Deeply Offensive’ that ‘Felon’ Trump Gets to Stand Next to the Actual President

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday on “The ReidOut” that it is “deeply offensive” that “felon” former President Donald Trump gets to stand next to President Joe Biden during the debate.

Reid said. “Mary Trump’s book, the thing that comes through is the word that hurts him most is fail. Thing they were not allowed to be was failures in that family. He’s sensitive to failure and not being loved. He’s very needy. It does seem there are key words Biden could use. Fail is one, felon feels like a good one. Is that what the Biden team is drilling him on to get these words in to bug him?”

Commentator Jennifer Palmieri said, “If you try to let your candidate go out with too many things in their head, that is not good. And most important is for people to see Biden with a good, strong performance. If he’s flummoxed because something doesn’t land that is not as important as the juxtaposition of the two of them and him hitting key points.”

She added, “Biden is good at this already. He has zero respect for Donald Trump. He grew up not having any respect for someone born wealthy and didn’t work hard. This is deep. I don’t think he’s intimidated by Trump the way that the Republicans want to say.”

Reid said, “Are you all as offended as I am about the fact that it’s possible for this person, who is a felon and adjudicated sexual assaulter, to stand next to the actual president and we’re supposed to take him seriously? There’s something deeply offensive about that.”

