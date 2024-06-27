Clyburn: People Misconstrue Biden Rushing Words ‘To Get Said What He Wants Said’ as a Gaffe, He Has a Stutter

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Biden-Harris Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that people perceive President Joe Biden as too old because they don’t focus enough on him having a stutter and “very often, when he rushes a word out, in order to get said what he wants said, people see that as some sign of some gaffe or something of that sort, and that resonates with some people.”

In response to a question on why more people perceive Biden as too old to be President than think the same about 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Clyburn said, “Well, I think that people are sort of buying these soundbites these days. And the fact of the matter is, I don’t think that people focus enough on things that are ever-present. For instance, Joe Biden, as a child, stuttered badly, worked very hard to overcome stuttering, but you don’t overcome that 100%. And, very often, when he rushes a word out, in order to get said what he wants said, people see that as some sign of some gaffe or something of that sort, and that resonates with some people. They don’t seem to give people the benefit of what may visit their own homes and their own circumstances if the case were on the other — in the other arena.”

