‘He Made Them More Panicked’: MSNBC’s Reid Says Biden Failed to Reassure Dems He Has Stamina, Strength for Four More Years

During MSNBC’s post-debate coverage of Thursday’s presidential debate, network host Joy Reid acknowledged President Joe Biden’s performance, which caused panic to set in for Democrats.

Reid argued that Biden’s job was to ease Democrats’ minds, but he did the opposite.

“[I], too, was on the phone throughout much of the debate with Obama world people, with Democrats, with people who are political operatives, with campaign operatives,” she said. “My phone really never stopped buzzing throughout. And the universal reaction was somewhere approaching panic. The people who were texting with me were very concerned about President Biden seeming extremely feeble, seeming extremely weak, and I will just reiterate what I said earlier. President Biden had one job tonight — one primary job. And yes, it was to litigate Donald Trump’s criminality and all of those things. But he had to settle his own party. He needed to settle Democrats.”

“Democrats always talk about Democrats are bedwetters, Democrats always panicking. yes, Democrats are always panicking. Democrats are always scared, always thinking they’re going to lose. Democrats are very pessimistic. They are neurotic. But joe biden’s job was to reassure them tonight. His job was to calm his party, to make them feel that yes, I can do this. I have four more years in me. I have the ability and the stamina and the strength to do four more years. He did not do that. He did the opposite of that. He made them more panicked. The people who were texting me were even more panicked. They actually expected it to be better than it was, and now they are in, I will not say, a full-fledged panic, but it is getting there.”

