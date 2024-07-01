Bernstein: Sources Say ’15 Occasions’ in Last Year and a Half that Biden Appeared as He Did at Debate

Monday, during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” veteran journalist and CNN contributor Carl Bernstein said that last week’s debate was not the first time President Joe Biden appeared out of it.

According to Bernstein, people close to the incumbent president said there were 15 other occasions.

“Well, these are people, several of them, who were very close to President Biden, who love him, have supported and had been among, among them arson people who have raised a lot of money for him,” he said. “And they are adamant that what we saw the other night — the Joe Biden we saw is not a one-off — that there have been 15 occasions in the last year and a half when the president appeared somewhat as he did in that horror show that we witnessed.”

“And what’s so significant is the people that this is coming from, and also how many people around the president, are aware of such incidents, including some reporters incidentally, who, who have witnessed some of them,” Bernstein continued. “But here we see tonight, as these people say, President Biden at his absolute best, and yet these people who have supported him, love him, campaign for him, see him often, say that in the last six months, particularly, there has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline and physical inability.”

Bernstein said many have expressed those concerns to former White House chief of staff and top political adviser Ron Klain but were “pushed back repeatedly.”

