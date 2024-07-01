Fetterman: Biden’s Friends Should Keep Concerns About Him Private

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that if you’re a friend of President Joe Biden and you have concerns about his debate performance last week, “you don’t say that on national television or you don’t put that in the nation’s biggest paper, you reach out in private.”

After Fetterman said that Biden has performed well as President and the debate is just one performance, host Pamela Brown asked about Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) saying there are conversations about Biden among Democrats after the debate and what he knows about those conversations and if they should be taking place.

Fetterman responded, “I’m a gigantic fan of Rep. Raskin, just, in that situation, I don’t necessarily agree with some of those views on that. I have disagreed with Joe Biden often, whether it was the Israel war or whether that is with the border, … that’s a major issue here. And just, if I didn’t believe exactly what I’m saying right now, I wouldn’t be on your show right now talking about that. And let me just say this too, if you think you’re a friend of the President, there that you’re — then you don’t say that on national television or you don’t put that in the nation’s biggest paper, you reach out in private. But if Joe Biden doesn’t call you up and ask your opinion, then maybe you’re not the kind of close friend that you might think you are. But Joe Biden has the right and he’s earned that right to have his support. And he’s been a great President throughout all that.”

