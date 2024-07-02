Dem Rep. Quigley: Biden Has to Be Honest the Debate ‘Wasn’t Just a Horrible Night’

Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) said Tuesday on CNN’s “This Morning” that President Joe Biden’s debate performance was not just one horrible night and he needed to be honest about his ability to continue in his position.

Quigley said, “Look the morning after when I looked at this, I said to myself, well, he had a really, really bad night and will move forward obviously, we have to be honest with ourselves and recognize that we have to take the voters where they are and there’s the concern about this situation given where we are in the real tragedy besides that is the American people didn’t get to see the contrast that existed between two dramatically different people act in as president for four years.”

He continued, “If I were to talk to the president of today, I would advise him that the decision he asked to make now is clearly only his. As much as I greatly respect him and appreciate the extraordinary job I think his four years are one of the great presidencies of our of our lifetime. But I think he has to be honest with himself. this decision he’s going to have to make he clearly has to understand I think what you’re getting to hear is that his decision not only impacts who’s going to serve in the White House house the next four years but who’s going to serve in the Senate and who’s going to serve in the House, and it will have implications for decades to come.”

Quigley added, “What I‘m stressing is, it has to be his decision. But we have to be honest with ourselves that it wasn’t just a horrible night. But I won‘t go beyond that out of my respect and understanding President Joe Biden, a very proud person who has served us extraordinarily well for 50 years. But it‘s his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts not just his race but all the other races coming in November.”

