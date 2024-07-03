Clyburn: ‘No Idea’ if Biden’s Debate Performance Was Episode or Condition, But He’s Fit

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he has “no idea” if President Joe Biden’s debate performance was an episode or a condition, but he still believes Biden is fit.

Host Blake Burman asked, “Congressman, do you think what we witnessed from the President was an episode or a condition?”

Clyburn answered, “I have no idea. I’m not an expert in the medical field. What I saw last night — Thursday night, was, in fact, a bad night, no question about that. What caused the bad night, I’m going to leave it up to the experts. I do know this, I think that the American people want an explanation, they need to be reassured, and I hope that, over the next several days, we’ll do that. But I’m not going to offer an opinion as to what it was.”

Burman then asked, “Do you think he’s fit to serve, the President, do you think he’s fit to serve now and through January 2029?”

Clyburn answered, “I think he is. I’m three years the President’s senior. So, I do know, as I said earlier, to someone, that there are times when I’m looking for my eyeglasses and I’ve got them on. There are times when I’m talking to my children and I call all three names before I get to the one I’m talking to. So, these things happen, but whether or not that is a sign of anything more serious than that, I don’t know. He’s 81, I’m 84, neither one of us are where we were at 21 and 24.”

