Kristol: After Debate Performance ‘It’s Crazy’ Biden Has Not Seen a Doctor

Political commentator Bill Kristol said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Joe Biden should see a doctor after his concerning debate performance.

Host Boris Sanchez said, “What do you make of the White House and campaign response so far? Because, the president had a number of opportunities to speak with congressional leaders and to perhaps even get up at the podium at the White House himself and answer questions directly from reporters going back to the day after the debate. That’s not the approach thus far.”

Kristol said, “No, but what really struck me, I got to say is he has not had a medical exam since February, and he has not seen a doctor since. He has not, apparently, seen a specialist since either between February and the debate or since the debate. I find that extraordinary and frankly, just terrible. If he were an 81-year-old who I knew and he had presented as he did Thursday night, I would be urging him to go see a doctor. And if you are president of the United States, one of the great advantages is that you have, you can go to the best doctor from Johns Hopkins or, you know, any of the great hospitals in America. They will come see you immediately. It’s just irresponsible. I think it’s untenable.”

He continued, “He needs to assure us that he is well, and you can’t assure people that he’s well after what we’ve seen, unless the doctor says that he is well or that he has a condition, but that it’s manageable and so forth. Of course, that might be the case, but you can’t, the refusal to see the doctor, I find both from a political point of view, but honestly, from a human point of view.”

Kristol added, “I mean, it’s kinda crazy. I really just I’m upset about it. I’m upset about it as a human thing, it is crazy for him not to see a doctor and not to see the relevance specialists.”

