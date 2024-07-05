Axelrod: Biden’s Family Advisers ‘Indulging Him’ by Saying There’s a Path Forward

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Friday on “OutFront” that President Joe Biden’s family advisers are “indulging hm” by telling him there is a path forward for his candidacy.

Axelrod said, “I think that for those who care about the president, I’m sure his family does, but family advisers who are, I think, indulging him here by telling him that there’s a path forward. I think that there’s a terrible risk to this. I do think that this is a this will define him if he moves forward. He’s had an extraordinary career. I worked with him in the White House. I enjoy joyed working with them in the White House I think he was an enormous asset to President Obama. I think he’s done some really great things as president and he, he routed Donald Trump from the White House, which was a great service to the country but to give it back because he was told that he could win an election, that is increasingly out of reach.”

He added, “He’s going to see more and more candidates who are in competitive races this is running away from him. So this is not on a good path and he needs to come to grips with this. I know he cares about the country, cares deeply about the threat that Trump represents. He needs to act on them.”

