New York’s Mary Rosado Latest Judge with Democrat Activist Resume to Halt Trump Agenda

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Mary Rosado is the latest judge with a resume as a Democratic Party activist to rule against the Trump administration.

Rosado on Friday temporarily barred the opening of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center on Rikers Island despite the agreement between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Trump administration.

Rosado set May 29 for the next hearing in the case.

Her resume is strikingly similar to other judges who have stepped in to block Trump’s constitutional executive authority.

Rosado is a registered Democrat in New York, whose Supreme Court judges are partisan and elected based on party affiliation.

According to New York Campaign Finance records, Rosado donated almost $12,000 to Democrat campaigns and committees between 2005 and 2019.

Her donations include the New York County Democratic Committee and Friends of Adriano Espaillat, a Democrat congressman born in the Dominican Republic who is the first illegal immigrant to serve in Congress.

Espaillat has called to impede federal law enforcement’s efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants, even those who have committed crimes in addition to entering the country illegally.

Rosado has a history of ruling to hinder immigration enforcement. She previously ruled that New York was not able to block buses filled with illegal migrants.

Her elevation to a judge was praised by left-wing activist groups.

The Judicial Screening Panel of The LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York approved of Mary Rosado’s candidacy prior to her election. The group’s website states:

In order to obtain an “Approved” rating, the Panel must be satisfied that the candidate, once on the bench, will: 1) demonstrate a commitment to the equality of rights for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people; 2) possess the integrity, intellect, experience, and temperament required of judicial office; and 3) perform judicial duties without bias or prejudice against or in favor of any person and will not permit discrimination against any minority in his or her courtroom.

Rosado served on the Board of the now-defunct Center for Protection of Athletes’ Rights, a group purportedly dedicated to legal advocacy for low-income athletes but that has posted from its X account regarding funding parity for male and female sports.

Her left-wing activist on the court has continued despite the state’s constitutional retirement age.

Rosado, 75 years old, serves on the New York Supreme Court despite its mandatory retirement age of 70.

The New York State Constitution states, “Each judge of the court of appeals, justice of the supreme court, judge of the court of claims, judge of the county court, judge of the surrogate’s court, judge of the family court, judge of a court for the city of New York established pursuant to section fifteen of this article and judge of the district court shall retire on the last day of December in the year in which he or she reaches the age of seventy.”

Yet the Constitution allows for extensions of a two-year period if it is deemed that “the services of such judge or justice are necessary to expedite the business of the court and that he or she is mentally and physically able and competent to perform the full duties of such office.”

Rosado will be forced to retire in December when she will be 76.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.