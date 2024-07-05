Biden Dodges on If He’s Had More Lapses, Says He’s Same Person ‘In Terms of Successes’

During an interview with ABC News on Friday, President Joe Biden stated that he’s still the same person he was when he took office, “In terms of successes,” and responded to a question on whether he has had more lapses recently by saying, “Can I run the 110 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “But part of the other concern is that this seems to have fit into a pattern of decline that has been reported on recently. The New York Times had a headline on July 2, ‘Biden’s Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome.’ Here’s what they wrote, ‘People who have spent time with President Biden over the last few months or so said the lapses appear to have grown more frequent, more pronounced[,] and, after Thursday’s debate, more worrisome.’ ‘[B]y many accounts, as evidenced by video footage, observation[,] and interviews, Mr. Biden is not the same today as he was even when he took office three-and-a-half years ago.’ Similar reporting in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?”

Biden responded, “In terms of successes, yes.” He then touted his work in his first term.

Stephanopoulos then asked, “But what has all that work over the last three-and-a-half years cost you physically, mentally, emotionally?”

Biden answered, “Well, I just think it cost me a really bad night, a bad run. But I — George, I have — I’m optimistic about this country.” Biden then talked about his second-term plans.

Stephanopoulos followed up, “I understand that, and I’m not disputing that. What I’m asking you is about your personal situation. Do you dispute that there have been more lapses, especially in the last several months?”

Biden responded, “Can I run the 110 flat? No. But I’m still in good shape.”

Stephanopoulos then asked, “Are you more frail?”

Biden answered, “No. Come keep my schedule.”

