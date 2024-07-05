Dem Rep. Huffman: Debate Wasn’t Just One Night, May Cement ‘Really Unfortunate Narrative’ About Biden’s Fitness

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) said that last week’s presidential debate “wasn’t just one bad night. It was a bad night that may have locked in a really unfortunate narrative about President Biden’s age and fitness.”

Huffman said, “We need a course correction. We’ve got to acknowledge that this was not just one bad night. This is a pretty pervasive and widespread perception that’s been dragging President Biden down in the polls for many months. So, we’ve got to figure this out. I think we have a couple of weeks to do it, but we’ve got to do it.”

He added, “I think we’ve got to take a very sober look at the reality of the race as it currently stands, and it wasn’t just one bad night. It was a bad night that may have locked in a really unfortunate narrative about President Biden’s age and fitness. And that narrative could be very hard to undo. So, we’ve just got to be honest about that. We’re four months before the election, and the guy who is threatening our democracy, our fundamental rights, and the free world right now is winning. We’ve got to fix that.”

Huffman further stated, “[T]here’s not a lot of time, and that narrative is pretty established now, it wasn’t just one debate. And so, it’s going to be very difficult for this President to undo it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett