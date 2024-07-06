Larry Sabato: ‘Race Between Biden and Trump Is No Longer Close’

Friday, during an appearance on CNN, University of Virginia Center for Politics director Larry Sabato declared the contest for the White House between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was “no longer close.”

Sabato dismissed the notion that an interview or a rally could bridge the gap between the two, suggesting that there was little Biden could do.

“I don’t think [President Biden] can change the dynamic with one interview,” he said. “I suppose you’d say stop the bleeding and the bleeding has been bad. I mean, we’ve been looking at all the data coming in, all the surveys — some public, some private — and it’s bad. Democrats need to understand that, things are not stable and it is no longer close. The race between Biden and Trump is no longer close.”

“Just take the four last week, including CNN’s poll — all of them were in agreement, which you rarely see even with well-conducted polls: Biden, who was really maybe even, maybe two points behind Trump, is now — at least in unison in these polls — six points behind,” Sabato added. “That’s millions and millions of voters. And what is it that’s going to restore them? A good interview, a good rally? Come on.”

