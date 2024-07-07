J.D Vance: I Support Access to the Abortion Pill Mifepristone

Senator J.D Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he supported Americans having access to abortion pill Mifepristone

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me move on to my next question. I want to talk about the Heritage Foundation. It’s a conservative think tank in Washington. It shapes the agenda they would like to see in a Trump second term.”

Vance said, “The Heritage Foundation does a lot of good work, and it does a lot of things I disagree with and a lot of things that I agree with. It works with public policy, and it’s an important part of how D.C. functions and operates. We’ll continue to have conversations with a whole host of think tanks to the right and the left as we craft public policy. That’s the way the city works, and again, I’m not going to be the person who serves as the spokesperson for the Heritage Foundation. I don’t have any affiliation.

Welker said, “Among the things they are calling for is reversing approval of the abortion pill Mifepristone, but Donald Trump said he supports access to that pill, actually. Do you support access to abortion medication as Donald Trump does?”

Vance said, “Well, Kristen, you asked about Project 2025, and I want to be clear here that Trump explicitly has said his own transition team runs the Trump transition and will run the Trump administration. Again, you have a whole host of organizations, some of which have good ideas, some of which have bad ideas and some who have both.”

He added, “On the question of the abortion pill, what so many of us have said is look, the Supreme Court made a decision saying that the American people should have access to that medication. Donald Trump has supported that opinion. I support that opinion.”

Welker said, “Just to be clear, you support Mifepristone being accessible?”

Vance said, “Yes, Kristen, I do.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN