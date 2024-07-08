Dem Rep. Quigley: Numbers Of Lawmakers Calling For Biden to Step Down ‘Will Grow’

Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that the number of lawmakers asking President Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 race will grow.

Quigley said, “He looks very frail, his voice is very soft, it’s not robust. And again, it is not how I perceive that, it’s how the American people perceive it. And you can see it influencing the numbers.”

Host John Berman said, “Five senior Democrats that hold positions on key committees came out yesterday, or at least reportedly in this meeting said they would like to see the president set aside in the campaign here. Do you know, do you have information that those numbers will grow as you returned to Washington today and tomorrow?”

Quigley said, “They will grow. I know individuals that I’ve talked to who have been processing this thinking about it, talking to their constituents most importantly, looking at polls. Again, none of them have anything but the greatest respect for the president this is and always will be the most important aspect of this is that we can’t allow a second Trump term recognizing what that means.”

He added, “I do think the numbers will grow.”

