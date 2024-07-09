Carville: ‘Inevitable’ Biden Will Drop Out of the Presidential Race

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” that President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential ticket was “inevitable.”

Discussing Biden, Carville said, “If he were the nominee of course against Trump I’d be for him. but It’s not going to happen. It’s noy an insider game. 50 million people saw so-called debate. Everybody knows what’s going on here. We’ve all been through it. We’ve seen our parents go through it, our grandparents, our aunts and uncles and neighbors and relatives. This is all a matter of time here. The question is how do we move forward in the short time frame that we have here.”

He continued, “He’s going to come to the conclusion that this is just not a good idea and he’s going to resist it and he’s going to listen to his family.”

Carville added, “I don’t predict things. I’m just telling you it’s inevitable. He will come to the conclusion. People will get the message to him. He will understand. His family will understand. They’ll pray on it and they’ll make the right decision. I don’t have any doubt about it.”

He concluded, “We’re up against a wall, the Democratic Party is, the United States of America is up against the wall. I know we have to do something diffrent.”

