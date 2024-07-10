Biden Surrogate Khanna: Biden Wouldn’t Have Won Nomination if Debate Happened Before Primaries

During an interview with the “Pod Save America” podcast released on Tuesday, Biden Campaign Surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that if Democratic primary voters had seen the President Joe Biden that they saw at the debate in June, he would not have won the party’s nomination in 2024.

After Khanna mentioned Biden winning the Democratic nomination in 2024, co-host Jon Lovett asked, “Do you really think that if the voters of the Democratic Party saw the Joe Biden we saw at that debate, that he would be the nominee right now? Do you believe, right now, that the Democratic voters who voted in basically an unopposed primary –?”

Khanna cut in to respond, “No, I don’t.”

Lovett then followed up, “If they saw the Joe Biden at that debate, Joe Biden would not be the nominee. Do you agree with that?”

Khanna answered, “I agree with that.”

Later, Khanna added that people chose not to run against the President in the 2024 Democratic primary because they saw his poll numbers at the time, and “I think they were right. I don’t think the Joe Biden of a year-and-a-half ago would have been beaten in a Democratic primary.”

