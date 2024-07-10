Michael Douglas: ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Biden, Calls for Him to Step Down ‘Valid’

Actor Michael Douglas said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that he is “deeply concerned” about President Joe Biden, adding calls for him to drop his reelection bid were valid.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So, Michael, I know you’re a longtime Biden supporter and we’ve been watching the news this week, a little bit disheartening. you even hosted a fund-raiser at your home in April. Do you agree for calls for him to step aside? Even Nancy Pelosi seems on the fence about him stepping aside?”

Douglas said, “This is such a tough one. I adore the guy. 50 years of public service such a wonderful guy, and this just happens to be one of these elections that is just so crucial and it’s really hard. I don’t worry necessarily today or tomorrow but a year down the line I worry. I am concerned.”

When asked about actor George Clooney’s New York Times op-ed calling for Biden to be replaced in November’s election, Douglas said, “I think it’s a valid point. I’m deeply, deeply concerned. I mean, especially, it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench. They’ve got a lot of heavy hitters.”

On the debate, Douglas said, “It was reality simple. First of all, they should have told the president to stand up, put a little makeup on him for the debate, which should help him, and where to look.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “And call the other guy a convicted felon.”

Douglas said, “And just don’t deal with all your facts, just deal with his lies.”

