Axelrod: Biden’s Team Is ‘Not Really Leveling with Him,’ It Looks Like He Won’t Win

CNN senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Thursday on “The Source” that President Joe Biden’s advisers were not being honest with him about his chances of winning the election.

Axelrod said, “When he was asked those questions, he really didn’t have a great answer for what, what people should expect in the future based on what they’re, what they’re seeing now. So I don’t think that’s changed much. i think that a lot of attitudes have now been kind of hardened. I don’t think he’s going to change them.”

He added, “One last thing, he said at the end that he might change his mind if his team came to him and told him that he couldn’t win, but they haven’t done that or that someone else had a better chance of winning. If that’s the case, then they’re not really leveling with him about where this race is. And they really should. It’s not fair to him if they’re not telling him the truth. He isn’t a very, very tough spot. I don’t know anyone in politics who would tell you who looks at the numbers that we see, would tell you that he has a very good chance to win this race and that perhaps others wouldn’t have a better chance to win this race. He needs to know that.”

