Michael Moore: ‘We Know What We Saw Something’s Wrong’ with Biden

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said Thursday on CNN’s “NewsNight” that voters saw something was wrong with President Joe Biden during the presidential debate.

Anchor Abby Phillip said, “My next guest has called Biden’s debate performance, quote, the cruelest form of elder abuse I have ever been forced to watch joining me now is Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore. Michael do you still feel that way? Is this still elder abuse after what you saw in the press conference tonight?”

Moore said, “Yes, I believe if you love Joe Biden never should have sent them out on that stage that night. I mean, imagine if it was your father, your grandfather, wherever. It was heartbreaking to watch a person freeze like that. It wasn’t about the gaps or flubs or whatever it was about clearly something was wrong. if you have parents or grandparents, if your own 50-years-old, you’ve seen what the decline looks like? and you can’t, as george clooney said yesterday, can’t tell 51 million people who watched what we saw that that didn’t happen. it happened, and you can’t unsee it.”

Phillip said, “I don’t know if you have quibbles with the argument that he had a cold. Let’s say he had a cold and was not feeling well on the debate night. How much do they weigh that versus the Joe Biden, who on the issues that matter can answer the questions?”

Moore said, “Okay maybe Americans, but we’re not stupid. Please don’t tell us things like he had a cold or was jet lag or any of this stuff. Don’t fib to us like that. The fibbing his from the other side. That’s the Trump way of doing it. Don’t that to us. We know what we saw something’s wrong. Tell us what’s wrong. If anything’s wrong. There’s nothing wrong with asking that question.”

