Hostin on Trump Assassination Attempt: Not Time for Thoughts and Prayers, We Need ‘Gun Control’

Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the aftermath of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was not a time for thoughts and prayers.

It was time to advocate for “gun control,” she argued.

Hostin said, “I think President Biden’s Oval Office address should be a message to all of us. I’m going to follow his lead when he said there should be no place for political violence in this country. I think he is absolutely right, but when you look at the stats, political violence has reached new heights in this country. The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU just released a report in January that found it was not just well known politicians who have faced more threats, 43% of state legislators and 18% of local office holders are saying that they have received threats.”

She continued, “Then Robert Pape, he’s a political scientist, very well known out of the University of Chicago, conducted a nationwide poll on the topic just last month. 10% of those surveyed said that the use of force is justified to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president. A third of those that gave that answer said they owned a gun. Then 7 % of those surveyed said they support force to restore Trump to the presidency, half of them said they owned guns. So I know everybody always says, it’s too soon to talk about guns, and we should, because there has been a terrible death of a father of two, but, that thoughts and prayers should be where we go. I say no. I say now is the time to talk about the common denominator when it came to this assassination attempt, is America’s fascination and obsession with owning guns.”

Hostin added, “I would like to think the issue of gun control would resinate now more.”

She concluded, “I think we need to have an honest and real conversation about real gun legislation.”

