Watch: CNN Side-by-Side Video of Trump Assassination Attempt with Eyewitness

CNN host Jim Acosta reported with a dramatic side-by-side video Tuesday on “Newsroom” that one minute and 57 seconds elapsed between eyewitnesses spotting the shooter on the roof of a building at the campaign rally in Pennsylvania and the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Acosta said, “At least one minute and 57 seconds. That’s the amount of time estimated by CNN through video and witnesses between when the crowd first noticed the gunman on the roof and when he fired his first shot. Here’s how it all played out moment by moment, as CNN has synced the footage with official time stamps from the rally. On the left side of the screen — we’re going to show it to you right now — you’ll see video of the shooter getting in place. On the right, Trump speaking, and on the top right the clock.”

He continued, “We’re about 45 seconds in right now. That was from one TikTok video of the shooter on the roof. Now we’re seeing just Trump speaking and referencing a screen with a chart behind him. Soon you’ll see a split of videos as the first shot rings out and hits the former president in the ear.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN