CNN’s Collins: Biden’s Shifting on SCOTUS Because Progressives Backed Him Against Moderates Calling for Him to Leave

Collins said, “Look at why he’s suggesting all these changes to the Supreme Court that he’s expected to come out and call for, which we know he’s been having these discussions behind the scenes. When Joe Biden was running in 2020, he was facing a lot of pressure from more liberal members of his party who ran against him to make changes to the Supreme Court. He resisted that. The commission to study when he was in office, I remember when it came out. It was 300 pages. It was in December of 2021. He never acted on that study. And now he’s preparing to come out and call for maybe a constitutional amendment or changes to the Supreme Court. It’s because look who stood by him in these days when other, more moderates are calling on him to get out, it’s the progressives.”

