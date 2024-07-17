Joy Reid: If ‘Elderly’ Biden Recovers from COVID, It’s ‘Same’ Sign of Strength as Trump Recovering from Being Shot

During MSNBC’s coverage of the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that if the “elderly” President Joe Biden is able to recover from COVID, it should be treated as the same sign of strength as 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump bouncing back from an assassination attempt where he was shot.

Reid said, “Here’s the question that I have on that: These two men are both elderly. Donald Trump is an elderly man, who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation. We’ll figure that out one day. But his survival of that and bouncing right back and going right to his convention is being conveyed in the media world as a sign of strength. This current President of the United States is 81 years old and has COVID. Should he be fine in a couple of days, doesn’t that convey exactly the same thing, that he’s strong enough — older than Trump — to have gotten something that used to really be fatal to people his age? So, if he does fine out of it and comes back and is able to do rallies, isn’t that exactly the same? I mean, it’s not exactly the same. It’s not the same incident, but it’s all — it’s an elderly man coming through out of an illness.”

Fellow host Jen Psaki answered, “It should.” But stated that Biden isolating is going to be a problem for his campaign.

