Secret Service Director: We Increased ‘What We Felt Was Appropriate’ After Iran Threat on Trump

During a portion of an interview with CNN on Tuesday that was released on Wednesday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle responded to a question on what assets were increased around 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump after a credible threat from Iran by stating that “What we increased was what we felt was appropriate for the former President and for that particular event on that day.”

CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild asked, “Was every element, every part of his, from the intelligence, to the Counter Assault Team, to the detail agents, the shift agents, every element, top to bottom, of the advance and the operation, was every element increased after you learned of this credible threat?”

Cheatle answered, “What we increased was what we felt was appropriate for the former President and for that particular event on that day. We have been increasing the assets and the resources and the staffing that we have been providing to the former President since he was a presidential candidate and then the presumptive nominee. That’s what I can tell you.”

Wild then said, “That sounds like a no.”

Cheatle responded, “I am not saying a no at all. I’m saying that we have continued to increase the resources that we’ve been providing to the former President.”

