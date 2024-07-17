Secret Service Director: We Were ‘Solely Responsible’ for Site Design at Trump Rally, Not Locals

During a portion of an interview with CNN on Tuesday that was released on Wednesday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle responded to a question on her earlier statement that local law enforcement was responsible for the building from which an attempted assassin fired at 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump by stating that the Secret Service was “solely responsible for the design and the implementation and the execution of the site” of the rally.

CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild asked, “When you said that local law enforcement was responsible for that building, what did you mean by that?”

Cheatle answered, “So, Secret Service respects local law enforcement, and we could not do our job, either investigatively or on our protective mission, without them. In Pennsylvania, in fact, on that same day, they were also working the first lady trip and a vice presidential trip. So, I understand the constraints that they’re under, and, as I said earlier, we couldn’t do our job without them. At that particular site, we divided up areas of responsibility, but the Secret Service is solely responsible for the design and the implementation and the execution of the site. And that’s what I was trying to stress was that we just divided up areas of responsibility and they provided support to those areas of responsibility.”

