Biden Campaign: Biden Will Be Nominee, If People Want to Vote for Harris as VP and Not Biden, That’s Fine

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Biden Campaign Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks maintained that President Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee and said that “Whether folks turn out to vote for Vice President Harris being on the ticket with President Biden or for Joe Biden makes no difference to us.”

Fulks said, “This is a margin of error race. We have said, from the beginning, this race is going to be close. We know the states that are going to decide this election, which is why our campaign has been building an infrastructure to make sure that we’re going to be able to communicate as much as possible to voters in those states. And look, we’re not — I’m not going to get into attacking elected officials. We need to be unified as a party talking about what’s at stake, and, again, what we’re going to hear. I wish as much attention was being paid to Donald Trump and the Republicans for what they have been talking about and spewing lies the last three days, and, again, what we’re going to hear from Donald Trump tonight. But, look, our campaign knows this is going to be close.”

He continued, “Vice President Harris is on the ticket with President Biden. She is a partner. Whether folks turn out to vote for Vice President Harris being on the ticket with President Biden or for Joe Biden makes no difference to us. They are in this together and they have been since they won election in 2020. And our campaign’s focus is very, very clear, we have to continue to draw the contrast. But President Biden has made his decision. He is the Democratic nominee. I said before. I don’t know how many times we can answer this question. I don’t know how many times President Biden can answer this question, he will be the Democratic nominee and we will beat Donald Trump in November.”

