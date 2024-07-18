Biden: My Economic Policy Isn’t Resonating Because It Takes Time, GOP Bashes It, and I’m Not Getting Enough Credit

During an interview on Tuesday for Wednesday’s BET News interview special “Black America Votes: The Biden Interview,” President Joe Biden said that his economic policies haven’t resonated with people “because the Republican Party and the MAGA Republicans have been opposed to it, and they’ve been beating up on it.” And because “it’s just taking time for people to see it. And the other thing is, there’s not been a very good job done about saying, this new billion-dollar bridge going over there is brought to you by Joe Biden.” But some of his policy agenda has “resonated for those who have been affected.”

After Biden talked about his economic policies, which concluded with his actions on student loans, journalist Ed Gordon asked, “Why do you think it hasn’t resonated in a louder ring of the bell?”

Biden answered, “Well, I think it’s resonated for those who have been affected. There [are] about 4 million people so far. And, because the Republican Party and the MAGA Republicans have been opposed to it, and they’ve been beating up on it. I think that there’s — look, a lot of what we’ve done, Ed, for example, the infrastructure bill, fancy word for making sure we have better roads, highways, bridges, take all the lead pipes out of our homes and make sure there’s access to affordable Internet…it takes time for it to happen. And so, it’s just taking time for people to see it. And the other thing is, there’s not been a very good job done about saying, this new billion-dollar bridge going over there is brought to you by Joe Biden. … We’re working on that. And I think — but I think it’s just time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett