Maher: It Bothers Me Trump ‘Lies’ and Says 20% Inflation Under Biden Is Worst, There Was Blood on Hand After Shooting

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that it bothers him that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump claimed that the 20% inflation rate since the start of the Biden administration is the worst ever and that Trump said there was blood on his hand after he was shot when there wasn’t.

Maher said that it bothers him that Trump won’t concede elections and “he just lies. Like, he doesn’t even care or know what he’s lying about. I have a list just from last night, the election was stolen, no, it wasn’t. Crime is up, crime is down. Worst inflation ever, it’s been 23[%], it’s 3[%]. People coming — illegals have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, 107% of new jobs went to illegal aliens.”

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) responded, “[T]he [overarching] move of inflation from when Joe Biden took office to now is up massively, over 20%. Those prices didn’t go away, Bill.”

Maher responded, “Then say that, don’t say it’s the worst ever, That’s a lie.”

Donalds countered by saying that if you’re under 45, it is the worst inflation you’ve seen.

Later, Maher stated that he doesn’t think Trump knows he’s lying, “It’s just what he feels. He said, there was a moment where he said — when he was talking about getting shot, and he said, I looked down and my hand was covered with blood and there was blood all over the place, and then they showed a picture of his hand with no blood. I’m not diminishing what happened, I’m just saying, that was so indicative of who he is. In his mind, the thing was just crazy blood, but it was just a little blood here.”

Donalds responded that people’s memory of things is sometimes more dramatic than the actual event was, but that’s what happens when you’re dealing with a stressful situation.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett