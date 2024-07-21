Johnson: Democrats Engaged in a ‘Big Cover Up’ of Biden’s Diminishing Capacity

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Democratic Party has been engaged in a “big cover-up” on President Joe Biden’s diminishing capacities.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You’ve had interactions with the president privately. Has he seemed cognitively impaired?”

Johnson said, “Yes. I mean, look, I didn’t want to come out and talk about, you know, personal interactions with the president because I’ve been concerned about what I just said about this projection of weakness on the world stage in this very dangerous time, but now that the cat is out of the bag, you can hear from the Republican Speaker to affirm what everyone else is known and seen. The Democrats have been involved in a big cover-up here. They’ve tried to been trying to prevent the people from seeing what all of us in close proximity have seen he’s not the Joe Biden of even four years ago when he ran for office. He’s he’s not capable of doing it now. It’s not his fault. I mean, no one can help how they age, how quickly they age, and how their faculties diminish, but that’s clearly happening here, and it’s something that must be contended with.”

Tapper said, “Calling it a cover-up, it’s pretty strong words. Are you suggesting that there’s something that needs to be investigated in a serious way by Congress or even law enforcement?”

Johnson said, “Well, that’s something we’ve discussed. I mean, you’ve seen even in recent weeks, until the debate three weeks ago, top Democrats in Congress and elsewhere were coming on to television regularly saying Joe Biden’s running circles around us. He could he could compete in the Olympics. I mean, it was just comical. They all knew that wasn’t true. I mean, anybody who interacted with him over the last couple of years knew that that was not true.”

