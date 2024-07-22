Adams: Harris ‘Understands’ ‘Some of’ What We Need at Border from Time as Czar

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “was in the position of looking over the border issue. So, she understands some of the things that we need to do.”

MSNBC host Al Sharpton asked about the background that he and Harris have on both police reform and combatting crime and how he has “had to deal with, as other major mayors, particularly black mayors, the migrant crisis, and how you feel that President Harris would be better than bringing back a Donald Trump into the White House on that issue?”

Adams answered, “And we need real clear leadership. She understands it. She was in the position of looking over the border issue. So, she understands some of the things that we need to do. But I think the key is what you just stated, Rev., the Democratic Party, they have basically [gone] after assault rifles. They went after some of the criminal aspects in the communities of color in general, but the countries — communities of color in general, the country in general, but specifically the communities of color.”

