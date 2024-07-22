Dem Rep. Moulton: Harris Can ‘Separate Herself’ from Biden, ‘Maybe’ She’s Better on Border

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “can talk about all the amazing things the Biden/Harris team has achieved,” but also “can separate herself from policies where she may have disagreed with the president, maybe she has a better idea for how we should secure our border, for example.”

Moulton said, “She’s kind of been in the shadow of the president for the last four years, she has to get out there and put forward her own platform, a vision for the future, with energy, vitality, courage, all these things we know about the Vice President, but introduce herself to a lot of voters who only know her through her reputation as the Vice President. Now, she has a couple of great opportunities: One is she can talk about all the amazing things the Biden/Harris team has achieved, like passing huge, bipartisan legislation, the CHIPS and Science Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law. But she’s also her own person and she’s her own leader. And she can separate herself from policies where she may have disagreed with the president, maybe she has a better idea for how we should secure our border, for example.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett