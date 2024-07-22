Deutsch: I’m Falling in Love with Kamala Harris — ‘There Was a Twinkle in Her Eye’

MSNBC commentator Donny Deutsch said Monday on “Deadline” after Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to campaign staff he was falling in love with her.

Deutsch said, “Wow. You know, there was a twinkle in her eye, there was a kick in her step that, you know, when you’re vice president, you know, you’re not loose. you can’t , there’s somebody above you, somebody you don’t want to overshadow them. So this was quite the coming out. I got chills when she said Donald Trump, I know your type. That was like, wow, she’s going to prosecute this case. And you know, this is going to, she only mentioned the abortion issue once, that wasn’t a big part of the speech, but this is going to be.”

He added, “I said this on the show before women are going to save this country. We have a choice between an assault on women, assault on their bodies and their freedoms and the first female president. And I think women are going to drive the ship. And i was blown away. I was like I kind of fell in love with her. I thought she was smart, engaging. She’s funny, feisty, twinkle in your eye, punch you in the gut. I mean, everything you kind of want. I just thought it was a great, great opening act.”

