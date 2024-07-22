Maxine Waters: Kamala Harris Is ‘Smarter than Trump’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Vice President Kamala Harris is “smarter than” former President Donald Trump.

Host Joy Reid said, “We have seen the right go after Vice President Harris. They have gone after her laugh, they have gone after her past, who she has dated in the past. They have tried it all.”

Waters said, “They will try anything and it is going to be tough. They will accuse her, they will call her names and do all kinds of things. But you know, she is not going to be intimidated. She is smart, she is tough. She knows how it all works now. She has worked at the White House, she is the vice president of the United States and she is smarter than Trump. So if they come after her, she is going to get him.”

She added, “She had a good career. She moved right up the ladder to the vice presidency. All because she is strong and believed in herself. It never dawned on her that she would fail and it was that kind of courage and that defines her. She did all of the right things for the most part of how you climb up the ladder. She was trained well and did all of the things that she was taught to do. She should be understood as a woman who is on a mission. She is accomplished and she succeeded.”

