Scarborough: Vance Is ‘One of Dumbest Picks Ever’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Monday on “Morning Joe” that former President Trump’s pick of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his vice presidential running mate is “one of the dumbest picks ever.”

Scarborough said, “I’ve never got a good answer in my own mind figuring this out. I can usually figure some things out in politics, not all, but I’ve never figured out this JD Vance pick. It just strikes me as one of the dumbest picks ever.”

He continued, “It adds nothing. It accentuates his weaknesses. It accentuates his weaknesses on abortion, accentuates his weaknesses on women. That’s not a small issue. If you go back and look at voting patterns over the past two, three years, I would say it’s sort of the biggest political earthquake as far as an issue goes since Prop 13 in 1978 in California. It has changed the landscape of American politics. Why get somebody that doubles down in that area?”

Panelist John Heilemann said, “For a long time, Donald Trump was thinking a much safer caretaker kind of pick. That’s why Doug Burgum was in the race, Marco Rubio, people who were very safe.”

He added, “He made his decision at the last minute, from all the reporting we can tell, started to shift toward the notion of a legacy pick in the last month or so before the Republican convention, but he finally made his decision after the assassination attempt. By that time, within the Trump campaign, there is a view they’re headed for a landslide.”

