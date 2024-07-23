Van Jones: People Will ‘Crawl Through Broken Glass’ to Vote Against Racist GOP

CNN contributor Van Jones said Tuesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that if the Republican Party attacks Vice President Kamala Harris on race, people will “crawl through broken glass to vote against” them.

Jones said, “Here’s reality the Republican Party is going to have to resist its worst impulses to make this a racial, gender trash truck of insult and innuendo against this candidate. I don’t want to hear it. She checked a box by winning at the local level. I voted for her the local level in San Francisco when she was my district attorney, voted for her when she was attorney general in California voted for her as a senator, I voted for her as vice president. What more boxes can you check that? The only people who’ve been given her special treatment are voters who keep electing her.”

He continued, “There’s a smart way and a dumb way to do anything. It’s a very dumb way to, after 400 years of this mistreatment of black people and black women, to say, ‘You’re incompetent.’ Maybe that makes sense to you in your world and you wouldn’t take it that personally, but that has been the slur, that has been the core, that we are not worthy, we are not as smart, we are not as good, we can’t do stuff, and so when you have someone who’s overcome all of that again and again and again and again, and that’s the word you pick? Incompetent? I’m just gonna tell you, it’s not gonna work as well for you as you think it is.”

Jones added, “People are going to crawl through broken glass to vote against the party who says that about a black woman. Pick another word. Don’t pick that one.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN